Family Firm Inc. Lowers Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,632,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. 743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,413. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.