Family Firm Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 505,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.