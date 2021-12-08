Family Firm Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 172,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

