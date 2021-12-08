Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 36,508 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,274.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

