Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.