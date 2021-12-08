Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

