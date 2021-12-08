Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.76 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.