Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 552 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 118,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $166.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

