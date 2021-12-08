Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

