FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx stock opened at $247.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

