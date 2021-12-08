Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £100.80 ($133.67) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £118 ($156.48) to £126.40 ($167.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £103.94 ($137.83).

LON:FERG opened at £124.95 ($165.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £27.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £110.98 and its 200-day moving average is £104.17. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of £125.15 ($165.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

