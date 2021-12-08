Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given New £112 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from £100 ($132.61) to £112 ($148.52) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £123.15 ($163.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of £125.15 ($165.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.