Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £147 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.67) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £113.34 ($150.30).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £123.55 ($163.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.44. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of £125.15 ($165.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.17.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.