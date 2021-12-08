FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.90

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPFI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. Analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

