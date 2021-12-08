Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 331 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $147,383,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.15.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

