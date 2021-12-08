Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.