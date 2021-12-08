Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,768 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,469 shares of company stock worth $1,906,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

