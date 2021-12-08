Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 934 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

