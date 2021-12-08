Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,965 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 618,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 712.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 527,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $687.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

