Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 85 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $19,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,935,965 shares of company stock worth $325,066,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

