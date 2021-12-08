Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $225,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.