Financial Analysis: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.94 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -20.92 EQT $3.06 billion 2.54 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.33

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 EQT 0 0 15 0 3.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. EQT has a consensus price target of $26.77, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than EQT.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20% EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

Summary

Enerplus beats EQT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

