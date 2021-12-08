Financial Comparison: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absci and Vitality Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 226.05 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 72.86 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% Vitality Biopharma N/A -116.79% -71.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Absci and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.79%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Absci beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About Vitality Biopharma

Malachite Innovations, Inc. engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency. The Pharmaceutical Operations segment engages in research and development primarily related to the Company’s cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Robert T. Brooke on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

