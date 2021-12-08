Financial Survey: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) versus China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and China Mengniu Dairy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.83 $1.31 billion $5.74 2.58 China Mengniu Dairy $11.02 billion 2.03 $510.78 million N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than China Mengniu Dairy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and China Mengniu Dairy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.10% 23.67% China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and China Mengniu Dairy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00 China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats China Mengniu Dairy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

