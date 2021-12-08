Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading 19.3% Higher

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) traded up 19.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.05. 90,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 79,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 target price for the company.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$234.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.