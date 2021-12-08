First American Trust FSB Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

