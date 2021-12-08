First American Trust FSB Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MO opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
