First American Trust FSB Has $19.53 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 38.8% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,425.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3,422.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

