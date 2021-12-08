First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

