First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

