First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

FR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

