First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.94.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

