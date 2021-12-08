First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 176.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

