First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 543,745 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $70.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 343.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 93.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

