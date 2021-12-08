First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading Up 2.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV)’s share price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 50,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 59,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

