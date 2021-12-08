Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells $620,405.46 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.17. 46,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,548. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

