Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLC. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

Shares of FLC opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

