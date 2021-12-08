FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 24,974 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

Shares of FPAY opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of -130.50 and a beta of 1.16.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

