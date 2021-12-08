ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

ForgeRock stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

