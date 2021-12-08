Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $25.35 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

