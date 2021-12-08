FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Cap of $16.17 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

