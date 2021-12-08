Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.56

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.56 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

