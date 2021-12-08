Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.56

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.56 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.