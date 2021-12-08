Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Up 2.1%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 30,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 33,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.09.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.