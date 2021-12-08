FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $11.48. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 5,922 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.12.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

