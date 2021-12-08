Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $169,768,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.