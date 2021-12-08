Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTU. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.21.

FUTU opened at $43.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Futu has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

