FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vor Biopharma Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

