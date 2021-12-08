FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

BRX opened at $24.32 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

