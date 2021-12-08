FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Boosted by KeyCorp

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

