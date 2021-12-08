FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

