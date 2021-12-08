FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.